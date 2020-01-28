With the coming caucus and after that the 2020 presidential election coming up this year, I wanted to share a story I heard once.
Once upon a time there was a congressman who was known for his silver tongue and unresponsiveness to his constituents. Once day, he was walking to his office, so busy trying to work out an excuse for why he was not living up to a campaign promise he didn’t see the semi barreling down on him. He woke at the Pearly Gates. St. Peter stood above him.
“You may choose the place you wish to spend eternity in,” St. Peter said. “First, you must spend a day in both Heaven and in Hell.”
“That won’t be necessary,” the congressman said. “I would like to spend eternity in Heaven.”
“It is a requirement that you must visit both places before you choose,” St. Peter said.
With that, the congressman was led to an elevator and placed inside. The elevator began descending to Hell. The door opened onto an immaculate green golf course. Many of the congressman’s friends were there. They spent the day playing golf. That evening there was a party in the clubhouse. The devil was there. He was the perfect host and made sure everyone got plenty to eat and drink. During dinner the congressman’s friends told him of all the deals they were making and said if he chose to remain in Hell, he would be a welcome addition to the group. The congressman was having so much fun, the day breezed by.
Climbing back onto the elevator, he was whisked to Heaven. He spent a day in the presence of The Lord. He sat on clouds and visited with the angels. Again, he had such a good time, the day flew by.
At the end of the second day, the congressman was escorted back to St. Peter.
“I loved both places,” the congressman said. “While I never thought I would say this, I think I would prefer to spend eternity in Hell.”
The choice made, he was escorted back to the elevator. The elevator carried him down and when the door opened, the golf course was gone. In its place was a desolate wasteland of fire and brimstone. His friends who had greeted him only two days earlier were strapped to torture racks. He saw, to his horror, in the center was an empty rack with his name on it. The Devil came to lead him to the rack.
“I don’t understand,” the congressman said. “The other day when I was here, it was nothing but perfection.”
The Devil laughed, “You fool. The other day was the campaign. Today, you voted.”
