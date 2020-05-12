HOTLE: There for those who are there for you

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As most people know, there is nothing that will make your heart sink quite like hearing a sputter from the engine of the car you are driving right before it loses power and leaves you stranded on the side of the roadway.

Fortunately it was a warm spring night when I found myself stranded on Highway 61 just shy of Hershey Avenue here in Muscatine. Unfortunately I had forgotten to bring my cell phone with me. I later found it right where I had left it on my kitchen table. When this happened, about four years ago, I did not know my way around Muscatine at all. It was a pass-through city between Washington and the Quad-Cities that I had never visited very much. Looking around, I did not see any houses or open businesses nearby where I could call for help.

Of course this means it’s time to put the old shoe leather to good use. In this case, walking down a busy 55 mph roadway and not having any idea where I was going. After about an hour of walking and my legs being on fire with the strain and me focusing on the positive that I could have just as easily ended up stranded during a blizzard or a polar vortex, I ended up at the Rose Bowl on Grandview Avenue. I made contact with a person inside the business. While they had closed about an hour earlier, he was nice enough to call the police for me. I sat on the curb and waited as two police vehicles pulled up.