HOTLE: There for those who are there for you

As most people know, there is nothing that will make your heart sink quite like hearing a sputter from the engine of the car you are driving right before it loses power and leaves you stranded on the side of the roadway.
Fortunately it was a warm spring night when I found myself stranded on Highway 61 just shy of Hershey Avenue here in Muscatine. Unfortunately I had forgotten to bring my cell phone with me. I later found it right where I had left it on my kitchen table. When this happened, about four years ago, I did not know my way around Muscatine at all. It was a pass-through city between Washington and the Quad-Cities that I had never visited very much. Looking around, I did not see any houses or open businesses nearby where I could call for help.
Of course this means it’s time to put the old shoe leather to good use. In this case, walking down a busy 55 mph roadway and not having any idea where I was going. After about an hour of walking and my legs being on fire with the strain and me focusing on the positive that I could have just as easily ended up stranded during a blizzard or a polar vortex, I ended up at the Rose Bowl on Grandview Avenue. I made contact with a person inside the business. While they had closed about an hour earlier, he was nice enough to call the police for me. I sat on the curb and waited as two police vehicles pulled up.
I wish I could tell you the names of the officers who helped me out that night, because they need some credit. Unfortunately I can’t recall who they were. What I do remember is that they were very nice. I explained to the officers that my car had died and I had walked there. They were happy to give me a ride back to my vehicle, call a tow for me and make sure I was able to call someone to come and get me. Great job. A+.
This week, May 10 through May 16, is National Police Week. It is a week established in 1962 by act of Congress that pays recognition to the people of law enforcement who had lost their lives in the performance of their duties. I have had the sad duty twice in the past to cover stories where a member of law enforcement had lost their life. Both cases were completely senseless.
Having many friends in law enforcement, I also know what a tough and thankless job it can be. Usually when an officer has to deal with someone they are at a low point. Sometimes the officer is responding after they are the victim of a crime. Sometimes the officer has to do their duty when someone commits a crime. Sometimes the officer is trying to keep someone from doing something stupid they have their heart set on doing. In college I knew many people in the criminal justice programs. All were different but the one thing they all had in common is they wanted to help people. To be honest I took a few criminology courses once upon a time.
In any event, even though the week is supposed to honor fallen officers, we shouldn’t wait that long. We need to show our appreciation to the officers who are quite alive and out making sure we stay safe every day. They are there for us so we should be there for them.
If you get a chance you may want to say “hi” to an officer you see out somewhere, although do make sure he isn’t busy with an assignment. Maybe you can buy them a cup of coffee or lunch. Even just thanking them will make their day. Like I said, it tends to be a thankless job.
I think all of us really don’t like it when we are driving around a see a cruiser come up behind is with its lights flashing. Still, we need to remember those are people just like us doing a tough job and making sure everyone can go home at the end of the day.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!