HOTLE: Weathering the storm together

Well, that sure escalated in a hurry.
I should have known when I left Muscatine on Friday the 13th to visit some friends in Illinois that there were going to be problems. All the signs were there. The night before I had gone to Hy-Vee to buy dinner and had a good laugh at the empty toilet paper display. A guy there to buy toilet paper simply because he was almost out did not find it nearly as funny. On Friday, COVID-19 was still in the news as I left. I spent most of the day on Saturday going to a bunch of shops I hadn’t been to in probably the better part of a decade. When I stopped in Chick-Fil-A at South Park Mall in Moline for lunch I saw the first hint. The back dining area had yellow tape across the entryway and customers were being directed to an eating area in the main part of the mall.
As is my habit, I have been taking the herb Echinacea and vitamin C since about October. It is said to boost your immune system, hopefully to prevent getting the flu or, if I do get it, make it as mild as possible. With little knowledge about the coronavirus (COVID-19) I figured I was covered. Public health officials had been saying all week they were more concerned about the flu than COVID-19.
It was when I got home I realized what had happened. Apparently no more than 15 minutes after leaving Illinois, the whole state was practically shut down. As the week progressed much of the same things happened in Iowa with many businesses that are not considered necessities being asked to close.
So here we are, waiting it out. As is my habit, I am trying to think a few steps ahead and am wondering what Muscatine is going to look like when this is all over. While we are certainly going to take a hit, a comment made by public health director Christy Roby Williams give me hope. She spoke about people looking out for each other. It’s very true, a community of people can ride the storm out much better than a group of individuals.
Of course this also makes us think about what is really important. In a case like this a stock clerk at a grocery store or a truck driver delivering goods is more important than an investment banker. The grocery stores in town have been going way above and beyond, especially with the high demand that has been going on. I seriously hope the stores give some kind of bonus to their workers when this is all over. They are really going above and beyond.
This goes double for medical professionals. They are the ones who are at the forefront. They are the ones who will be treating people with COVID-19. They are also the ones who are working to keep the community safe.
I am particularly concerned about small business in Muscatine being able to weather this. At this point we don’t know how long the sheltering in place and business shutdowns are going to last. I hope businesses can do something like offer gift certificates so they can have some income that will come due when this is all over, just to get by.
What do we do as a community? Personally, I already have it on my schedule to try several new area restaurants when this is all over. We need to show area businesses our support and the best way to do that is to get out and give them our business. Many of our neighbors are going to be struggling to get by and praying to be able to make it out the far side of this. They will need all the help they can get.
I speak regularly with Mayor Diana Broderson in regard to the pandemic. She offered some very good words: “No body is having fun but we will survive this as a community.”
She’s right. It's times like this when we need to pull together and make sure everyone has what they need to get by. Muscatine has weathered bad times before and we will be able to weather this one.
