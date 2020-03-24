HOTLE: Weathering the storm together

So here we are, waiting it out. As is my habit, I am trying to think a few steps ahead and am wondering what Muscatine is going to look like when this is all over. While we are certainly going to take a hit, a comment made by public health director Christy Roby Williams give me hope. She spoke about people looking out for each other. It’s very true, a community of people can ride the storm out much better than a group of individuals.

Of course this also makes us think about what is really important. In a case like this a stock clerk at a grocery store or a truck driver delivering goods is more important than an investment banker. The grocery stores in town have been going way above and beyond, especially with the high demand that has been going on. I seriously hope the stores give some kind of bonus to their workers when this is all over. They are really going above and beyond.

This goes double for medical professionals. They are the ones who are at the forefront. They are the ones who will be treating people with COVID-19. They are also the ones who are working to keep the community safe.