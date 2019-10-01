For people who really love Halloween, the event is an entire season, not just one day at the end of the month. It usually lasts the entire month and is meant to be one last big celebration before going into the winter months.
Being relatively new to Muscatine, I enjoy driving around seeing all the Halloween decorations people have put on their lawns. Some people go all out and there are spooky inflatables sitting in front of their houses. Some people are just putting up a traditional jack-o-lantern or branches of changing leaves. The stores have decided I want to wear a Halloween costume, eat Thanksgiving dinner and celebrate Christmas all in one go. Nothing wrong with that.
Quite a few local entities have Halloween events set up. Muscatine Parks and Recreation will have a Fall Festival on Oct. 20 in Muscatine Mall. The Muscatine County Conservation Board will have its annual Halloween Hike on Oct. 12. The Muscatine YMCA is having a Trick or Treat on Oct. 26. There is also a Halloween event on Oct. 31 at Pearl Valley. I’m looking forward to attending all.
Being interested in amateur filmmaking, I also look forward to a month of horror movies. I have to admit it takes me back. I have fond memories of going with my friends to the local video store to find a movie for the evening. While we probably should have gotten inspiring films like “Dead Poet Society,” our attention always turned to the latest “Friday the 13th” or “Evil Dead” movie.
In that spirit, I would like to give you a list of my top five horror movies to watch during the month of October, to get you ready for a month of chills and thrills. You will notice several of these movies are independently made. I really like independent movies. While they do not have as much money for special effects or star power as the bigger movies, this is someone’s dream come true. It is the chance for someone to make their own movie.
Keep in mind that these are horror movies so viewer discretion is advised.
5) "Psycho" (1960) – The masterpiece of director Alfred Hitchcock, this film centers on a thieving secretary who ends up in a secluded motel and what happens after. This movie consecutively is named one of the greatest movies of all time. Forget the remake or the sequels and go for the original.
4) "The Blair Witch Project" – I grant you this is a throwback to the 1990s, but it is a truly creepy movie. It tells the story of three filmmakers who get lost in the forest in Maine while filming a documentary about the infamous Blair Witch. This movie had arguably the best promotion I have ever seen; with many filmgoers believing the movie was actual footage of a doomed group.
3) "Jaws"– Don’t think Steven Spielberg’s classic movie of a giant shark terrorizing the waters of a Massachusetts island isn’t a horror movie. Try watching the “we’re going to need a bigger boat” scene for the first time without jumping out of your seat. During the filming the giant mechanical “shark” worked very poorly, which forced Spielberg to hold off the reveal of the shark for most of the movie and just build suspense. A masterpiece of filmmaking.
2) "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984) – Since the sequels of this movie have come out, Freddie Kruger has become a horror icon and what could be considered the Henny Youngman of slasher movies. Before that, in the first movie, he was a malevolent presence that invaded young people’s dreams and worked to drive them almost insane with fear. It is also a movie where the boundaries of what is real and what is imaginary disappear.
1) "Halloween" (1978) – Seen by many as the perfect horror movie, it centers on a mental patient who, after being committed for killing his sister at the age of 6, escapes and returns to his hometown to stalk a group of luckless babysitters. This movie is one of my all-time favorites. The film was produced at a cost of $300,000 and has so far made about $70 million.
