HOTLE: What will the new normal be in a post-COVID-19 pandemic world?

Most of us have been self-isolating and maintaining social distancing to help contain the spread of COVID-19. This issue came up on us fast. It still seems like one day we may or may not have even heard of the coronavirus and there had been a few cases reported. The next day a state of emergency was declared and entire states were being shut down. I had known for years that the world was actually overdue for a serious pandemic and that one way such a pandemic could be contained was to lock entire areas down. Still, it seems very strange to be going through it.
The light at the end of the tunnel is the knowledge that this will pass. We need to be optimistic. Let’s remember even if people are diagnosed with COVID-19, it is not automatically a death sentence. The virus has about a 98 percent recovery rate. Also, of people being tested, there are several times as many who don’t have the disease as those who do. We should also remember that when we got up this morning, we were one day closer to this being over.
The question that keeps entering my head is what will the world be like when, not if, this emergency passes? When this is all over, I’m sure we will all want to return to some degree of normalcy. Still, this is one of those defining events for which nothing will be the same.
During a recent Muscatine City Council meeting, it was discussed whether the emergency will be over even in May. While many council members remain optimistic, they are preparing for the real possibility it will be June before the council is allowed to meet in chambers again.
On a global level, I’m pretty sure the world can expect to see a pretty serious recession as a result of the sheltering in place. There have been many businesses and companies that have not been operating since the beginning of the pandemic. Closer to home, I’m very concerned about privately owned businesses. While large companies usually have a surplus budget that can see them through a crisis, many mom and pop stores don’t. Especially when you realize in many cases a private business is the recognition of a dream for the owners, the thought of said businesses having to close their doors because two months went by with no income is not good.
As the pandemic passes — and I believe the Iowa Department of Public Health or the Centers for Disease Control have criteria they will use to determine when it is safe to let people out of their homes — I can’t see the country return to normal all at once. I think it will be done incrementally with certain businesses being allowed to restart at a time. Of course, let’s face it, I’m sure there will be plenty of businesses that will be overwhelmed with people when they reopen.
I suspect one thing that will come out of the pandemic is an increase in online sales and a demand for such things as delivery and curbside service. I also have to wonder if the theater industry will survive as people learn how to entertain themselves at home. I also see the online conferencing industry picking up, as people have taken the opportunity to communicate with old friends they hadn’t seen in a long time.
One thing I would like to see come out of this is people gain a greater appreciation for the company of others. It would be the ultimate irony if a pandemic taught us as a people to come together and be happy for each other.
Whatever the new normal will be, I’m sure that there will be plenty of things that will change as a result of COVID-19.
