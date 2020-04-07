HOTLE: What will the new normal be in a post-COVID-19 pandemic world?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Most of us have been self-isolating and maintaining social distancing to help contain the spread of COVID-19. This issue came up on us fast. It still seems like one day we may or may not have even heard of the coronavirus and there had been a few cases reported. The next day a state of emergency was declared and entire states were being shut down. I had known for years that the world was actually overdue for a serious pandemic and that one way such a pandemic could be contained was to lock entire areas down. Still, it seems very strange to be going through it.

The light at the end of the tunnel is the knowledge that this will pass. We need to be optimistic. Let’s remember even if people are diagnosed with COVID-19, it is not automatically a death sentence. The virus has about a 98 percent recovery rate. Also, of people being tested, there are several times as many who don’t have the disease as those who do. We should also remember that when we got up this morning, we were one day closer to this being over.

The question that keeps entering my head is what will the world be like when, not if, this emergency passes? When this is all over, I’m sure we will all want to return to some degree of normalcy. Still, this is one of those defining events for which nothing will be the same.