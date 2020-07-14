Hotle: What you do matters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you do matters.

If no one ever takes anything else away from my writings and musings while coming up with opinion pieces for my columns, do take that away and remember it. Too many people have learned the lesson of instant gratification and have a hard time understanding that if there is not an immediate return, an action you took has no meaning. This could not be further from the truth. Many times the success people see right now are the product of actions they took years ago.

OK, I’ve been reading some of Gary Moore’s columns, which are very good by the way, and have been picking up some of his message of positivity. The next time I make it to Bourbonnais, Ill. (wherever that is) he is getting a free lunch and I expect to be entertained with plenty of insights into the human condition. It is very true the first requirement for success is having a positive attitude.

Of course there are always people out there who benefit from the public having a less than positive attitude. I hate to say it, but it’s pretty common knowledge that keeping people in a constant state of fear is a great way to control them and accurately predict their actions.