Hotle: What you do matters

What you do matters.
If no one ever takes anything else away from my writings and musings while coming up with opinion pieces for my columns, do take that away and remember it. Too many people have learned the lesson of instant gratification and have a hard time understanding that if there is not an immediate return, an action you took has no meaning. This could not be further from the truth. Many times the success people see right now are the product of actions they took years ago.
OK, I’ve been reading some of Gary Moore’s columns, which are very good by the way, and have been picking up some of his message of positivity. The next time I make it to Bourbonnais, Ill. (wherever that is) he is getting a free lunch and I expect to be entertained with plenty of insights into the human condition. It is very true the first requirement for success is having a positive attitude.
Of course there are always people out there who benefit from the public having a less than positive attitude. I hate to say it, but it’s pretty common knowledge that keeping people in a constant state of fear is a great way to control them and accurately predict their actions.
On the first night that COVID-19 really exploded (I had only just crossed the Norbert F. Beckey bridge when Illinois announced it was shutting down) there was plenty of fear. No one knew what was happening. I went to a local grocery store to buy dinner and was floored that the aisle that contains paper supplies was completely bare. For whatever reason, people thought toilet paper was an important item to horde during a pandemic — as opposed to food I guess. I had a brief discussion with a man who was there to buy toilet paper simply because he was running low. Throughout the remainder of the evening, I sat on my porch and watched vehicles with Illinois plates pull into the grocery store and people bringing huge carts of groceries out to their cars. During later discussions with friends who work there, I found out their day quickly became very busy.
The big news of the past month has been Mayor Diana Broderson issuing a mayoral proclamation requiring people to wear face coverings in public. This met with kind of a cool reception. In the days that followed, the attorney general’s office and Gov. Kim Reynolds have both said that she does not have this authority. The city council also defund the proclamation, saying no city money could be used to enforce it.
Having spoken with Mayor Broderson about the issue several times, I do not believe her intent was to force something down people’s throats or to fill the city’s coffers with all the fine money from people not wearing masks. I believe she wanted to raise awareness and hopefully keep people safe. This was not the response from many people who I feel had a problem because it was being made a mandate and not just a suggestion. Mayor Broderson will confirm my first question to her about the proclamation was whether she had the authority to make such a proclamation. She said she has conferred with the city attorney many times and does have the authority. She has also not backed down from this stance.
Unfortunately, this is a sticky subject with many people. Just one check of most social media sites will find plenty of posts saying the use of face coverings is not needed or is ineffective. Also a common argument is that one certain political party is over inflating the impact of COVID-19 to make a member of the other political party look bad and ensure a win for their side in November. There is also a big push saying this is an attack on American liberty.
After having been shut down for months, when the state reopened many people decided it was time to go out and get started with life again. Yes, I’m just as guilty of this as anyone else. When the mask thing came up, it got me thinking. I really hadn’t been wearing a mask prior to that, but I have since started. I will say Mayor Broderson does practice what she preaches and has been wearing a face covering since the crisis began.
The thing is, there are many groups who hope to manipulate the public with whatever can terrify them into either action or inaction. It is during times like these we need to remember that what we do matters. We need to find the answer for ourselves. We should not simply be told by our favorite political action committee how to feel about certain issues, if for no other reasons they aren’t the ones who have to live with the consequences of the decision. It will matter in the future if we don’t accidentally infect someone with COVID-19 who does not have the immune system to withstand it. Remember, face coverings do not protect you, they protect others from you if you are an asymptomatic carrier.
Does anyone want to see an article regarding face coverings that is not from any political group? These are the kinds of things I look far when making these kind of decisions. Here is one from the Centers for Disease Control:. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html or one from Johns Hopkins: https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/coronavirus/coronavirus-face-masks-what-you-need-to-know or one from the Iowa Department of Public Health: https://idph.iowa.gov/Portals/1/userfiles/7/Mask%20Re-use%20Guidance%2004-02-2020%20.pdf.
