HSE students honored at graduation

Jamie Cavazos is my Tae Kwon Do instructor at Riverbend Tae Kwon Do, and as I was training one day at the school, he asked for some information about our high school completion program. I put him in touch with Dave Carson and knew that Jessica would be in good hands. Jessica started taking classes at the end of January and mentioned that her teachers, Rachel, Thomas and Susan, were very supportive. They got her caught up, even though she started one week after the other students. She worked at her own pace and sometimes sat on the couch and did math homework for five hours straight. “I felt like I was really learning something and I wanted to do something to prepare my daughter and me for our future.” While a nursing degree is something Jessica aspires to later, she is focusing on the transitions that come with taking care of her newborn.