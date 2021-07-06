HSE students honored at graduation

I have come to the conclusion that big change starts with one student at a time. I’ve always enjoyed learning about the work of other colleges and universities. With constant emails coming from left and right, it’s easy to keep up with national information. Our leadership team frequently discusses models we see nationally. Will this work here? Will this make things better for our students?
While most of the time, my attention is spent on larger-scale innovations, I’ve come to the understanding that big change can also start with one student at a time. Yes, we need systemic change but not at the cost of losing sight of the impact we can make on students, on their families, on our community, by serving one student at a time.
Today, we are celebrating the accomplishments of our high school equivalent graduates. Fifty-one students in Muscatine completed the requirements to earn their high school equivalent this year. Their journeys to this point are as varied as the students. Many showed tremendous resolve and navigated barriers to reach this point.
Jessica Cavazos is one of those students. Jessica is expecting a child in July. On the day she came to campus to pick up her cap and gown and take photos with her dad, she signed up to take a CNA course to become a certified nursing assistant. She said, “I want to help those who cannot help themselves, someone with dementia or the elderly. I’ve wanted to be a CNA for a few years. My aunt and grandma are nurses.”
Where did her passion come from?
Last October, she “hit a rough patch” and decided to drop out of high school and move back in with her parents.
Jamie Cavazos is my Tae Kwon Do instructor at Riverbend Tae Kwon Do, and as I was training one day at the school, he asked for some information about our high school completion program. I put him in touch with Dave Carson and knew that Jessica would be in good hands. Jessica started taking classes at the end of January and mentioned that her teachers, Rachel, Thomas and Susan, were very supportive. They got her caught up, even though she started one week after the other students. She worked at her own pace and sometimes sat on the couch and did math homework for five hours straight. “I felt like I was really learning something and I wanted to do something to prepare my daughter and me for our future.” While a nursing degree is something Jessica aspires to later, she is focusing on the transitions that come with taking care of her newborn.
Jessica will be a welcome addition as a CNA to any senior living facility in our community. She represents someone who deeply cares about others, has the desire to improve herself and the future of her daughter, and who is goal-oriented and self-motivated. Congratulations to Jessica and our other high school equivalent graduates!
The virtual graduation will be streamed on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 6 p.m. Access it from the Eastern Iowa Community College Facebook page.
Dr. Naomi DeWinter is the President of Muscatine Community College, “The Community’s College”. MJC/MCC was established in 1929 and has proudly served the community for over 90 years. Contact ndewinter@eicc.edu.