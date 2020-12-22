In the City: A resilient and caring community

I am a newcomer to the Muscatine community, serving as the city administrator since August of this year. And although I have been a Muscatine resident for only a few months it already feels like home.
What is a home? Home for me is not a physical location, but rather a place where you are welcomed and cared for. I have been welcomed to this community by so many people, but caring is something I have observed not just for me but for our residents, businesses and community as a whole.
2020 has been a year like no other, filled with unexpected hardship, unexpected loss, and certainly lots of uncertainty. Despite all that the COVID-19 health crisis has brought into our lives and into the Muscatine community, it is also filled with stories of resilience and caring. Our small businesses, for example, have survived by adapting to the new environment with the type of innovation that has been a hallmark of Muscatine since its founding. The city of Muscatine found ways to help these businesses in our time of uncertainty with forgivable loans and, most recently, a revised parking program designed to benefit curbside pickup for restaurants. Our residents remained loyal and willing to support these businesses during these challenging times.
Our police and fire departments, health care workers, and other first responders have been on the front lines of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. I had the pleasure of spending time with one of our paramedics as he served a community member, and I was humbled by how caring and compassionate he was in this service. I spent time with the staff at the Muscatine Center for Social Action and was again struck by how invested they are in welcoming and caring for those they serve. These are two stories of so many about how Muscatine residents care for one another.
While we must give the highest recognition to these individuals for their tireless efforts, we cannot forget those who have stepped up to follow the guidelines and lend their support in fighting this virus. And, at the same time, pausing to remember those families in our community that have been deeply affected by COVID-19. Our thoughts are with you now and every day.
Muscatine, like all municipalities throughout the state and the region, needed to quickly respond to impacts of COVID-19, evaluating their budgets to determine how they would be affected, how they were going to keep employees safe, and how to help the community stay safe. The city’s elected officials and staff mobilized into action, reviewing the known data, forecasting the unknown, and coming up with a plan that would help carry the city through the health crisis. This proactive approach, I am learning, is not uncommon for this team.
The work of the city council, the finance team, the department heads, supervisors, and staff in each department are to be commended. Their efforts in putting together the numbers (both good and bad), forecasting the impacts on budgets, and monitoring expenditures was inspired by their commitment to serve Muscatine.
Muscatine’s preparedness for a loss of revenue has been years in the making. Many municipalities were not so lucky and had to make drastic cuts. Muscatine, however, leveraged a long history of fiscal responsibility. With a budget that has been recognized with distinction for many years, a commitment by departments to manage expenses, and good financial policies, the city was capable of maintaining services.
Normally during the holiday season we count our blessings, give thanks for what we have, and look forward to a brighter future. Since joining the city of Muscatine team earlier this year, I have found that among my blessings is the privilege of working with dedicated elected officials, a knowledgeable and hardworking staff that is invested in the success and growth of Muscatine, and living in a caring community where residents look out for each other.
The resilience of our community gives me hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel and we will come out of this health crisis a better community, a closer community, and a community with a positive future. The heroes of our community show me that despite the fear and uncertainty, we are a caring community who put the well-being of our neighbors above ourselves.
There are silver linings out there. We just have to look for them.
Carol Webb is the Muscatine city administrator.