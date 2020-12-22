In the City: A resilient and caring community

I am a newcomer to the Muscatine community, serving as the city administrator since August of this year. And although I have been a Muscatine resident for only a few months it already feels like home.

What is a home? Home for me is not a physical location, but rather a place where you are welcomed and cared for. I have been welcomed to this community by so many people, but caring is something I have observed not just for me but for our residents, businesses and community as a whole.

2020 has been a year like no other, filled with unexpected hardship, unexpected loss, and certainly lots of uncertainty. Despite all that the COVID-19 health crisis has brought into our lives and into the Muscatine community, it is also filled with stories of resilience and caring. Our small businesses, for example, have survived by adapting to the new environment with the type of innovation that has been a hallmark of Muscatine since its founding. The city of Muscatine found ways to help these businesses in our time of uncertainty with forgivable loans and, most recently, a revised parking program designed to benefit curbside pickup for restaurants. Our residents remained loyal and willing to support these businesses during these challenging times.