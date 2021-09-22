IN THE CITY: Hope begins by listening

At a recent city officials conference hosted by the Iowa League of Cities, a keynote speaker reflected on how cities can leverage hope to lead positive change in their communities.
"There are two elements of hope that drive positive change," the speaker stated.
First there is "will power" — the belief that the future will be better than the present. Second there is "way power" — the belief that you have some ability to make it so.
Here in the City of Muscatine we are putting our hope — our will power and our way power — to good work driving positive change in the Grandview corridor.
A team of businesses, residents, city staff, and city elected officials are working collaboratively to enhance the Grandview corridor and surrounding neighborhoods. The project is structured around five key pillars of success with a community team focused on each pillar.
The Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project, which started in the spring of 2021, includes roadway reconstruction and the addition of pedestrian-friendly sidewalks on both sides of Grandview Avenue. The streetscape will be improved with brick, stonework and landscaping, among other improvements.
Concepts for recreational amenities, including parks and trails improvements, are in the final stages of planning and will be shared with community members at an open house from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m. on September 29 at Taylor Park (will move to Franklin School if there is inclement weather).
Economic development and business support activities are in the planning and input stages. Business input sessions are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on September 28 at the Salvation Army, 1000 Oregon Street, and 5:30 p.m. at the Rose Bowl, 1411 Grandview Avenue. We urge all business owners to come and join us.
Resident-support activity planning is underway with efforts to gather input from residents on how to make Muscatine stronger. You can provide stories on your wants, needs, and dreams for our future by visiting muscatineheartandsoul.org/.
We are still looking for community team members. Contact Community Development Director Jodi Royal-Goodwin (jroyal-goodwin@muscatineiowa.gov) if you are interested in participating.
As the conference speaker said "hope begins by listening to your community and taking action on what you've heard." We HOPE that the Grandview Corridor Project will begin with hope and end with action, but we cannot do that without your voice and participation. Join us as we move our community forward toward positive change.