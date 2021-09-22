IN THE CITY: Hope begins by listening

At a recent city officials conference hosted by the Iowa League of Cities, a keynote speaker reflected on how cities can leverage hope to lead positive change in their communities.

"There are two elements of hope that drive positive change," the speaker stated.

First there is "will power" — the belief that the future will be better than the present. Second there is "way power" — the belief that you have some ability to make it so.

Here in the City of Muscatine we are putting our hope — our will power and our way power — to good work driving positive change in the Grandview corridor.

A team of businesses, residents, city staff, and city elected officials are working collaboratively to enhance the Grandview corridor and surrounding neighborhoods. The project is structured around five key pillars of success with a community team focused on each pillar.

The Grandview Avenue Reconstruction Project, which started in the spring of 2021, includes roadway reconstruction and the addition of pedestrian-friendly sidewalks on both sides of Grandview Avenue. The streetscape will be improved with brick, stonework and landscaping, among other improvements.