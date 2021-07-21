INGSTAD: The future of energy production in Muscatine

As a longtime resident of Muscatine, I always have believed in our community’s ability to grow and change for the better. It is because of this that I continue to feel confident in the long-term success of our city, and this is one of the main reasons I raised my family and built a life in this community.
While we may be a smaller community in terms of population, our impact on Iowa, the region, and overall nation is significant. As we know, Muscatine’s industries are diverse and serve a wide array of outfits and products. While our prominent location on the river, access to major highways, and workforces with strong Midwestern work ethic always have been a fundamental economic asset, I also believe that our leaders and community members have earned Muscatine a reputation for progress, with the best interest of everyone in mind.
Of course, a top priority for every growing community is reliable and affordable energy solutions. Having spent my career as a business leader myself, I know that energy is a necessity in the daily operations of businesses large and small.
Overall, I believe growth comes from a program of action. If we all wish to enjoy the benefits of Muscatine’s continued progress, this must coincide with a strategic plan for producing energy in a sustainable manner which will best serve future generations.
As a previous Muscatine Power and Water Board member (2001-2013), I believe I understand the high stakes of this issue and clearly support recent efforts of MPW, particularly their innovative approach and forward-thinking methods to address our city’s business community’s ability to thrive.
Recently, MPW announced plans for a historic transition in how it will produce its electricity. These plans were backed by a comprehensive study that provided an independent, unbiased analysis of generating options. MPW will continue to expand its portfolio of renewables and has set aggressive targets for carbon emission reductions. MPW has shared that they continue to evaluate potential options to ensure that these plans will be the best solution for Muscatine well into the future.
Likewise, while anything new can be a source of debate, it is important for us to turn to the facts in matters such as these. While MPW is committed to renewables, they know a comprehensive approach is needed to serve the community. As we saw in the reports from California and Texas, too much reliance on intermittent resources, such as wind and solar, can cause devastating impact to communities if responsible efforts aren’t made to provide resources to augment that renewable energy. The impact of those events -- especially the February storm in Texas -- were not simply inconvenient, they were devastating, causing consumer panic and business interruptions, multistate impacts, and drove energy prices multiple times their normal rates. With MPW’s local generation, we, fortunately, were spared from all of that.
One of MPW’s proposals is to set a better energy standard for Muscatine using a gas-fired combined heat and power resource, which eventually will replace (retire) their coal-fired units and augment their growth in local solar.
Combined heat and power resource units operate more efficiently than standard systems because they take the heat that is normally wasted in a typical electricity production cycle and use it to create steam for an industrial process. This method is endorsed by the Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Energy, and the Iowa Economic Development Authority due to the efficient use of fuel.
Likewise, according to the EPA, because less fuel is combusted through combined heat and power resource units, harmful greenhouse gas emissions as well as other air pollutants are reduced. Ultimately, it will be all MPW customers who see the greatest benefit from these new methods. I believe that MPW should be commended for evaluating the unique needs and opportunities for Muscatine and investigating a unique solution that best fits our community.
In order to continue as a community consistently on the forefront of positive change, I believe the time is now to embrace innovations that will help support our growing industries and better secure our energy needs and economic future. I enthusiastically support the efforts of our local MPW board members who have diligently attempted to develop effective solutions for our community’s energy needs both now and well into the future. These sincere efforts continue a tradition that has served our community so successfully for very many years.