INGSTAD: The future of energy production in Muscatine

Recently, MPW announced plans for a historic transition in how it will produce its electricity. These plans were backed by a comprehensive study that provided an independent, unbiased analysis of generating options. MPW will continue to expand its portfolio of renewables and has set aggressive targets for carbon emission reductions. MPW has shared that they continue to evaluate potential options to ensure that these plans will be the best solution for Muscatine well into the future.

Likewise, while anything new can be a source of debate, it is important for us to turn to the facts in matters such as these. While MPW is committed to renewables, they know a comprehensive approach is needed to serve the community. As we saw in the reports from California and Texas, too much reliance on intermittent resources, such as wind and solar, can cause devastating impact to communities if responsible efforts aren’t made to provide resources to augment that renewable energy. The impact of those events -- especially the February storm in Texas -- were not simply inconvenient, they were devastating, causing consumer panic and business interruptions, multistate impacts, and drove energy prices multiple times their normal rates. With MPW’s local generation, we, fortunately, were spared from all of that.