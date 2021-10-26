Jarrett offers support for MCC students

“I didn’t realize how much I would miss students.” These were among the first words from my interview with Dr. Jon Jarrett, associate professor emeritus from the University of Illinois-Chicago and now, tutor at Muscatine Community College. Jon’s career has been filled with pursuing academic curiosities that have been matched with exceptional career opportunities. After graduating from Muscatine High School, he attended Iowa State University. He had been inspired by a teacher at MHS, Mark Butterworth, who took the time to tell him about quantum mechanics, and relativity. This planted a seed for Jon who determined to find out everything he could about these, and other related fields. This pursuit took him to Cornell University and the University of Chicago. He had teaching assignments at Harvard, University of Vermont and Cornell. Recently Jon moved back to Muscatine, and we have been lucky enough to engage him with our students.

I see Jon in the Success Center at Muscatine Community College, typically assisting students with a variety of subjects. Today, he was invited to meet our students in a General Physics class. I am quite convinced that his passion for learning easily transferred to the students in that class who may be preparing for a career in engineering, medicine or other STEM-related fields. With any luck, those students will stay in Muscatine and contribute their talent to local business and industry.

