Jarrett offers support for MCC students

“I didn’t realize how much I would miss students.” These were among the first words from my interview with Dr. Jon Jarrett, associate professor emeritus from the University of Illinois-Chicago and now, tutor at Muscatine Community College. Jon’s career has been filled with pursuing academic curiosities that have been matched with exceptional career opportunities. After graduating from Muscatine High School, he attended Iowa State University. He had been inspired by a teacher at MHS, Mark Butterworth, who took the time to tell him about quantum mechanics, and relativity. This planted a seed for Jon who determined to find out everything he could about these, and other related fields. This pursuit took him to Cornell University and the University of Chicago. He had teaching assignments at Harvard, University of Vermont and Cornell. Recently Jon moved back to Muscatine, and we have been lucky enough to engage him with our students.
I see Jon in the Success Center at Muscatine Community College, typically assisting students with a variety of subjects. Today, he was invited to meet our students in a General Physics class. I am quite convinced that his passion for learning easily transferred to the students in that class who may be preparing for a career in engineering, medicine or other STEM-related fields. With any luck, those students will stay in Muscatine and contribute their talent to local business and industry.
MCC continues to offer in-person support for students but also has the ability to zoom tutoring appointments, so that students from a distance are also able to join. There are also new software programs which support students helping each other in virtual study rooms as well as free online tutoring. We are committed to meeting students’ needs in a variety of forms, recognizing that not everyone has the ability to come to campus at times when we are available.
As we head towards the latter half of a fall semester, we remember how much we’ve all experienced in these 18 months. We have endured a time when the MCC campus was shut down due to COVID. Students studied from home. Faculty taught form home. Employees worked from home. Many more on-campus classes were offered this fall, and students voted their preference with their feet. Our parking lots are almost full on some of our busiest times and it is a joy to see students back on campus! Part of what our students seek while in college, is to find their greater purpose and to make connections with others that can help to clarify that purpose. It is people, such as Jon Jarrett, that will take the time to talk with students, lift them up and inspire them to find their place in this great universe.
Dr. Naomi DeWinter is the President of Muscatine Community College, “The Community’s College”. MJC/MCC was established in 1929 and has proudly served the community for over 90 years. Contact ndewinter@eicc.edu.