JIM HUSTON: Coming home from Antarctica

Once at medical she called EMS and they were there in less than 5 minutes. It was at this time that I really felt tired and sat down. You have probably already guessed that I was having a heart attack. The EMS responders recognized what was happening immediately and got me inside, on the stretcher, and went to work.

Within another five minutes all medical personnel were present to take care of me. In all, I remember 10 people providing care for me; a doctor, physician’s assistant, nurse, X-ray tech, occupational therapist, pharmacist, and five EMTs. As it was happening, I was talking with them and giving them information they needed to determine the correct course of action.

I knew I was in good hands and did not feel concerned for my life at any point. They knew what they were doing and moved together like a team that had practiced for this, just like any sports team that was at the top of their game. They were truly at the top of their game.