JIM HUSTON: Coming home from Antarctica

I am currently in New Zealand waiting to return home from three months in Antarctica. Up until my trip home, my Antarctica experience was much like anyone else’s experience.
A typical Antarctica trip to McMurdo Station begins with arriving in Christchurch, receiving Extreme Cold Weather (ECW) gear and training at the United States Antarctica Program (USAP) facility, then a flight down to the ice. The multiple season veterans agree that most flights are delayed by weather and my flight down was the same with a five-day delay.
Once on the ice I was taken to the station headquarters for an on-boarding brief and introductions to the station leadership. Next, I was greeted by a representative from my work area, supply. He gave me my dorm room assignment and a quick tour of the station and work area. Once my luggage was delivered to the transportation offices, I took my gear to my room and settled in to my corner of Antarctica. The next few days were filled with different training courses on how to be safe in the cold environment, the importance of placing waste and recycling in proper containers, and the general operations/schedules of the base and specific departments.
All of this training helps everyone to be safe and to ensure we understand expectations while we are deployed in such a remote and extreme location.
My personal contract was three months long and I settled into the rhythm pretty quickly. As my contract end drew near, I began to prepare for my departure. For me the excitement of preparing to return to civilization occurred with about 10 days remaining. Once a person is at this point, they are referred to as having sort-timers disease. I was no different and probably showed the typical signs of being happier and enthusiastic about sharing with people how many days I had left.
My flight off the ice was scheduled for Wednesday, March 18. On the evening of Thursday, March 12, with 6 days remaining, I stopped being the typical Antarctica support person. In the supply department I worked nights. On this night I prepared for my day like any other, checking the weather and dressing appropriately. When I left my dorm room, I felt pain in my chest. I didn’t think much about it and went on my way to work. When I arrived at my work area, the pain was still there. Now I am a little concerned, not a lot. My co-worker could see that something wasn’t quite right. She asked me how I was feeling and I shared with her about the chest pain. She suggested I go to medical. This was my second to last shift and I did not want to call in sick this close to the end.
After a few minutes, I was still feeling pain and I agreed with her and asked her to drive me to medical, which she did immediately. The drive there was less than 5 minutes. Since it was night, medical was not staffed.
Once at medical she called EMS and they were there in less than 5 minutes. It was at this time that I really felt tired and sat down. You have probably already guessed that I was having a heart attack. The EMS responders recognized what was happening immediately and got me inside, on the stretcher, and went to work.
Within another five minutes all medical personnel were present to take care of me. In all, I remember 10 people providing care for me; a doctor, physician’s assistant, nurse, X-ray tech, occupational therapist, pharmacist, and five EMTs. As it was happening, I was talking with them and giving them information they needed to determine the correct course of action.
I knew I was in good hands and did not feel concerned for my life at any point. They knew what they were doing and moved together like a team that had practiced for this, just like any sports team that was at the top of their game. They were truly at the top of their game.
I remember being taken to the recovery room and must have fallen asleep immediately. The next memory I have is waking up on Friday with an IV in one arm and monitoring devices on my chest and other arm. The PA had spent the night with me and was the first person I saw. I was very fortunate in that I felt very good and felt like I was ready to return to my room and prepare for the departure. I also knew that I must not be feeling as good as I thought and did not ask about when I would be able to leave.
I do not remember exact sequence of events or what time different things happened. Since I felt good, I was thinking that I would be leaving on my scheduled flight, I just need time to recuperate.
During the next several hours they were preparing me to leave the ice. Maybe it was when my belongings showed up at medical that I figured out that I was leaving sooner rather than later.
Sometime in the early evening I was informed that a plane was on its way to pick me up for an emergency medical evacuation. Before midnight I had been taken out to the Ross Ice Shelf, Phoenix Airfield to board a plane that had come in from Australia to transport me to Christchurch, New Zealand.
I understand there are several planes available to the Antarctica partner countries for just such emergencies as mine. This particular plane was staffed by three pilots, two flight attendants, and three doctors. It was a plane with a hundred window seats and I was in the back in an aisle seat, near a bed should I need to lay down. I always prefer a window seat, even when it is dark out.
Five hours after the plane left the ice, we were at the Christchurch airport. Less than an hour later I was at the hospital in a private room.
When all of this happened, the United States was just beginning to make changes to lifestyle routines in response to COVID-19. Christchurch was just at the beginning of its preparations for the virus. Since I had been in Antarctica, they knew that I was free of the virus. As a result, I was put into isolation to protect me from everyone else.
Later that day, Saturday, I saw that doctors and they explained to me that I would need an X-ray and most likely would need a stent. In the end I received a stent on Monday, was observed for two days in the hospital and released to spend the next two weeks at the home of fellow Christian Motorcyclist Association members in Christchurch.
Like I said earlier, my departure for the ice was not typical. While I had planned on staying in New Zealand for a week while on my way home, I did not plan on two weeks while I recuperate from a major heart attack.
I feel blessed to be here to share my experience and I am very thankful for the team that worked so selflessly to see to it that I am able to be here with you. As well as being in a home of loving and compassionate people.
To close, I would like to offer this little insight. I did not know what the pain was in the beginning. I did not suspect a heart attack. The pain was not severe and I did not have any other symptoms that so many other people experience. Please pay attention to your body. If you do experience pain in your chest, do not play it off as something that will go away, given enough time. My pride of wanting to work my last two shifts could have cost my family seeing me again. Respond accordingly and seek help.
I look forward to returning to my family and enjoying all that life has in store for me.
Peace,
Jim
