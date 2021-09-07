LETTER: A Wii Bowling challenge

I live in Sunnybrook Assisted Living. One activity we have is Wii Bowling. Our main team has three residents who play regularly, Gwen, Dickie, and myself. We’re trying to find a fourth one. So far members of the staff have been filling in for ‘outside teams.’

We play on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday. Friday is ‘open bowling.’ Any resident who wants to learn is welcome. We’ll share our knowledge of the game readily. A couple of residents tried out. We’re encouraging them to try again.

I won’t bore you any longer with that. It’s the Tuesday I’m mainly interested in. We play at 10:30 a.m. This is our Wii Bowling Challenge day. We challenge two people from the community, families, friends, or businesses, to play with us. We play two games.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Our in-house team is quite good. You must remember we’re senior citizens. That doesn’t mean we're not good at bowling. If you think that, you’re making a big mistake. Members of our team have been known to get a perfect score. That means a 300! You’ll need to work hard to top us. But, you see, when you come, you won’t be playing against us. We have our Leader Board with the names of five teams, with their scores, who have been here to play. When you come, the challenge is to rack up a score high enough, in either game, to displace the name of a team on that board.