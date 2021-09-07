LETTER: A Wii Bowling challenge

I live in Sunnybrook Assisted Living. One activity we have is Wii Bowling. Our main team has three residents who play regularly, Gwen, Dickie, and myself. We’re trying to find a fourth one. So far members of the staff have been filling in for ‘outside teams.’
We play on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday. Friday is ‘open bowling.’ Any resident who wants to learn is welcome. We’ll share our knowledge of the game readily. A couple of residents tried out. We’re encouraging them to try again.
I won’t bore you any longer with that. It’s the Tuesday I’m mainly interested in. We play at 10:30 a.m. This is our Wii Bowling Challenge day. We challenge two people from the community, families, friends, or businesses, to play with us. We play two games.
Our in-house team is quite good. You must remember we’re senior citizens. That doesn’t mean we're not good at bowling. If you think that, you’re making a big mistake. Members of our team have been known to get a perfect score. That means a 300! You’ll need to work hard to top us. But, you see, when you come, you won’t be playing against us. We have our Leader Board with the names of five teams, with their scores, who have been here to play. When you come, the challenge is to rack up a score high enough, in either game, to displace the name of a team on that board.
COVID put a halt on visitors joining us, but we’re starting up again. Two weeks ago two members of New Horizons staff joined us. Their first game was a total bomb. However, on the second game one member developed a ‘hot arm,’ racking up a score over 200. The other member racked a score in the high 170s. Together their score came to 402! Their name will stay on that board a long time, I’m sure.
Last week two highly respected people of our community came. (No names, to keep from embarrassing them.) They’ve been here before, so they know what our team can do. They boasted they were going to top us enough to make us hang our heads in shame. Needless to say, that didn’t happen, so they tried to make off they were only kidding around with us. RIGHT!
Anyway, this is a challenge to you to phone Jordan Lloyd, our Activities Director, at 563-263-5108, to get your names on the calendar. Join the fun! Remember, you may represent your business, your family, or you are welcome to take a friend. We’d like to have you come to put your name on the leader board. So, dust off that old Wii game you have sitting in your closet, put in some practice and join us.
Alan Arkema