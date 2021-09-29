LOCONSOLE: MPW steps up to aid public in times of need

After more than five years of living in Muscatine, I am grateful for the reliability of Muscatine Power and Water — from their near perfect reliability and fast response to any outages to decades of experience providing energy to power our homes and businesses. Knowing I have a responsive provider and reliable energy source for years to come is important for myself and my family.
Throughout the past year, my family — like yours — had to adjust rapidly to a pandemic environment that changed school and work for many of us. I saw firsthand how schools and students (my own kids included) adapted to an environment where teaching and learning had to go online. MPW’s new fiber internet eased our transition, and MPW stepped up to quickly get internet connections to homes that didn’t have service.
Not only has this local nonprofit given my family the tools and necessities to succeed, it gave my father-in-law a secure job for over 30 years. Working at MPW’s power plant, I got to see the dedication of him and his many coworkers at the power plant to keeping MPW’s generating units running reliably. That job also gave him the ability to raise a family in a city he loved without the fear of losing his career and gave him the opportunity to volunteer at local events to better the community for his family, friends, and neighbors. Through MPW, my father-in-law was able to help make Muscatine a better place with the focus of future generations in mind.
Not many communities can say they have had a local, nonprofit municipal utility supplying their energy needs for almost a century. MPW’s power generation helps drive the local economy by serving hundreds of businesses and thousands of residents and providing 100 local jobs, in addition to supporting many other local companies whose products, supplies and skilled workers were needed to keep their power plants running in tip-top shape. I know MPW always has the community in mind and will continue to put the best practices of renewable energy in place to help Muscatine thrive. This is evident with the Powering the Future plan.
Their dedication to provide for customers and to always do what is best for the community is unmatched. Their commitment to provide cost-effective electric, water, and communications services to their customers is always at the forefront in all they do for the community. Whenever an issue arises, I know I can call on MPW to quickly and efficiently come resolve the problem.
I have witnessed the dedication and authenticity of MPW staff, management team, and Board leadership firsthand and I continue to see it. They are a great community partner with a focus on bettering the community, expanding their efforts in renewable energy options, and looking to the future to provide for Muscatine. All these things make me proud to know MPW energizes the city I call home.