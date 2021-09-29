LOCONSOLE: MPW steps up to aid public in times of need

After more than five years of living in Muscatine, I am grateful for the reliability of Muscatine Power and Water — from their near perfect reliability and fast response to any outages to decades of experience providing energy to power our homes and businesses. Knowing I have a responsive provider and reliable energy source for years to come is important for myself and my family.

Throughout the past year, my family — like yours — had to adjust rapidly to a pandemic environment that changed school and work for many of us. I saw firsthand how schools and students (my own kids included) adapted to an environment where teaching and learning had to go online. MPW’s new fiber internet eased our transition, and MPW stepped up to quickly get internet connections to homes that didn’t have service.