MOORE: How will you make this new year different from the last?

If you are to only read one of my columns this year and take it to heart ... make it this one.

A new year is upon us and I couldn’t be happier. I don’t think that in my lifetime I’ve been more relieved to see a year end and a new year begin.

With that said, there is nothing magical about turning the page on a calendar. If magic is to happen, it happens in our heads and hearts by creating an optimistic view of what is to come and taking positive actions that make our optimism real.

I’m optimistic that 2021 will be a better year. This isn’t wishful thinking. We have two new vaccines that are now approved and being administered. I’m hearing that a third and maybe a fourth could be approved early this year. The news is promising and 2021 will be a positive year of turnaround and renewal.

So, we’re upon a new year. Now what?

My dad used to always say, “If you always do what you always did, you’ll always get what you always got.” That’s true for everything we do, including how we approach this new year. Our happiness and success can be determined by an optimistic approach to 2021. In other words, you have the power to be the change you wish for your life. And why not?