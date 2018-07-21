Subscribe for 17¢ / day

I could feel my heartbeat. Slow and measured. I’m a musician and a percussionist. It’s my job to keep the tempo. I could feel my heart at a steady 64 beats per minute. My breathing seemed accentuated — deep and deliberate, in a way that happens when you become aware of your lungs and feel you must focus to keep them moving.

The large room was immaculate. To my left, a slender, young girl — I’m guessing around 18 years old — slowly sobbing, holding her face in her hands. I wanted to say something, console her, but I wasn’t even sure I was there — and even if I was, I could not seem to find the words.

To my right, a 40-something couple sat, turned toward each other. He seemed distraught, holding her hands within his. She stared away. I heard him say, “You are stronger than this. We are stronger. Together, we’ll get through it.”

Directly in front of me, a man in his 50s. He looked at the palm of his hands, as if the answer he sought would be there. He didn’t wear a wedding ring and sat alone at a time when he seemed to need someone most.

I felt so in tune with my surroundings, but knew I was out of place. I didn’t belong in this room with these people, yet I could not find a reason to stand and leave. It occurred to me that maybe I wasn’t there at all. This was only a dream and I was invisible, hovering above it all — a witness to an event but not actually present. But why?

Suddenly, a young female voice pulled me back into my body and into my chair. She had a beautiful smile, the kind that normally would capture your attention and imagination. She called my name. Dressed in pale green, she walked towards me. “Mr. Moore?”

I looked into her eyes. “Yes?”

“Please come with me.”

I smiled and stood, while looking at her name tag.

‘Sheri’ was printed in big letters upon the ID tag of the Edwards Cancer Center.

I was taken to an examination room where she asked me to take a seat. Still smiling, she asked about my allergies and what medications and supplements I may be taking. I answered but the voice in my head kept telling me to stop talking and leave. This is a cancer center and there is no reason for me to be here.

I looked at the door. Sheri’s voice pulled me back again. “Are you okay?”

I didn’t respond.

“Would you like some water,” she asked.

“Will it cure me?” I already knew the answer.

She slightly cocked her head to the left and said, “It will cure your thirst.”

I looked at her. She smiled again and we both chuckled.

So, what is going on?

I was diagnosed a few months ago with melanoma. I had a black spot on my upper chest area for as long as I can remember. I had it biopsied 10 years ago and it came back negative. At a recent dermatologist visit, my doctor saw the spot and said she wanted it removed and tested immediately. I protested, saying it was already biopsied 10 years ago. She asked, “Where did you get your medical training?” and proceeded to schedule me with a surgeon. The spot was removed, and I went back a week later to have my incision examined. My surgeon walked in, asked me to sit and immediately said, “Your results came back positive.”

I smiled and said, “Great!”

He seemed confused for a moment, smiled and said, “I read your columns. I know you are a positive guy, but this is the only place in the world where you want your results to be negative. You tested positive for Melanoma. I need to get you into the hospital and remove it.

“Right away?” I asked.

“How long do you want to keep it?” He asked.

A few days later, I was admitted into the hospital and a large oval of skin was removed from my chest. It healed quickly, and I thought it was over, but I learned Melanoma is never over. There is no “cancer-free” moment or declaration. I must remain vigil and I will.

What have I learned?

I’m fortunate. It was caught early and removed but I need to remain aware and watchful. I’m a positive and optimistic guy and I know that my attitude serves me well, but cancer doesn’t care. Even the most positive among us cannot control our exposure to environmental conditions and personal genetics. I was born into the generation slightly before sunscreen. I’ve been burning and peeling my entire life. I didn’t care at the time, but now I do.

Mine was found early, removed and I live to fight another day. It doesn’t always happen this way.

I will be optimistic and vigilant. I want you to be the same. Be aware. Check your body. See a dermatologist if you have anything unusual show up.

Yes, I know I will die someday, but I’ve decided it’s not going to be cancer that takes me.

Gary W. Moore is a syndicated columnist, speaker and author of three books including the award-winning, critically acclaimed, “Playing with the Enemy.” Follow Gary on Twitter @GaryWMoore721 and at www.garywmoore.com

