Moore: Remaining optimistic in a negative world

I have written on this subject before, but as this current election cycle is beginning to heat up, I hope to preempt the anger and vitriol with what I think is basic common sense.

If you believe the 24-hour news channels, the sky is falling. Chicken Little, in the form of talking heads, would have us believe that the end is near. As I mentioned in a column a few months ago, it’s good business for the TV and AM radio talkers to have us frightened of the impending doom. Whether it’s the danger of a pandemic or the upcoming election, their fear mongering causes us to keep coming back for the next news alert, so we can learn how the end will be delivered and by whom. Don’t allow them to pull you in.

Politics are a nasty business. Plato warned us, “Never give power to those who seek it.” Our democratic form of government seems to only reward power to those who seek it with a vengeance … and lots of cash.