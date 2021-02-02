MOORE: The guiding power of influence

My mother certainly understood the power of influence, as I can hear her saying, “Don’t hang around that kid. He’ll only lead you into trouble.” She understood, not from education but from experience.

Like I said, I spent the week focused on influence. I made an honest and sobering list of what and who has influenced my life. My second request is that you do the same, but let’s begin with a reflection of now. Who do you hang around with? Who are the five people you spend the most time with?

Once you have the list, take each name, and make notes. Do I want to imitate them? Is their quality of life what I want for mine? What are they doing to me? How are they influencing me? Has my time with them changed me? And is that OK?

If you will take a hard, honest, and serious look into your associations, you will be surprised. Positive influences and examples will have a profound influence on your life. So will negative influences. Both will take you somewhere … but ask yourself, “is it someplace you really want to go?” It’s easy to dismiss the influence of others but its not honest. Make a list and examine each name.