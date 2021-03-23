MOORE: You ain’t nuthin but a hot dog?” Those are fighting words in ChiTown!

For the love of the dog ...

So, I was born and raised within the gravitational pull of the Windy City on beautiful Lake Michigan. To my brother, sisters, and I, our many trips into what was at the time, the second largest city in America, seeing the Chicago skyline as it appeared and grew on the horizon was like driving to the magical city of Oz. Breathtaking.

I’ve written of my love of Chicago pizza and the Chicago Cubs. Somehow, I’ve skipped over my passion for the best hot dogs in the universe ... Vienna Beef, served Chicago Style.

What is “Chicago Style” and where did it begin?

The Vienna Beef website offers this historical beginning ...

“The Chicago Style hot dog got its start from street cart hot dog vendors during the hard times of the Great Depression. Money was scarce, but business was booming for these entrepreneurs who offered a delicious hot meal on a bun for only a nickel. The famous Chicago Style Hot Dog was born!”

The style itself is extremely specific and no deviation is allowed.