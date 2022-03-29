Muscatine Community College: Business students bring home awards

Three members of the Muscatine Community College chapter of Business Professionals of America attended the State Leadership Conference in Des Moines, Feb. 20-21. These students joined other Iowa post-secondary students in competitive events, general sessions, and recognition and awards presentations.

At the conference, all of the MCC students qualified for participation in the National Leadership Conference to be held in Dallas, Texas this May. The competitive events individual results are as follows:

Quyen Do

1st Place – Advanced College Accounting

2nd Place – Digital Marketing Concepts

3rd Place – Personal Financial Management

3rd Place – Digital Communication & Design Concepts

3rd Place – Management/Marketing/Human Resources

5th Place – Project Management Concepts

Lindsey Hunter

4th Place – Computer Network Technology

5th Place – Device Configuration & Troubleshooting

Ricardo Pena

1st Place – Business Law and Ethics

1st Place – Banking and Finance

3rd Place – Interview Skills

5th Place – Computer Network Technology

6th Place – Financial Math & Analysis

The BPA chapter from MCC also received a Quality Chapter Award. This recognition is given to chapters that uphold high standards and have incorporated community service, professional development, opportunities to attend BPA conferences, and fundraising (for themselves and others) into their programs.

Ricardo Pena, a first-year BPA student, received an Outstanding BPA Member award for his dedication to the MCC BPA.

The students attended business meetings, listened to campaign speeches, participated in the campaign rally and caucuses, and voted in a general election. Through many activities, the students discovered new insights into the individual contributions that members make to the overall effectiveness of a team. Students commented that “it was a great experience,” and they “look forward to attending Nationals.”

Business Professionals of America is a national organization and premier CTSO (Career and Technical Student Organization) for students pursuing careers in business management, office administration, information technology, accounting, and other related career fields. The organization’s activities and programs complement classroom instruction and provide preparation of a world-class workforce through the advancement of leadership, citizenship, and academic and technological skills.

