NAOMI DEWINTER: Salazar —'I survived with trial and error.'

The following represents an interview with Muscatine Community College student leader, Daniel Salazar, after MCC switched all of it classes and services to online after March 13.

Daniel Salazar is a second-year student at Muscatine Community College. He is the president of Student Senate, and member of LULAC Council. “This has definitely not been easy. For me, I like to be there (on campus) and work with people. For the first week, I had lost my motivation. It was difficult to have no classes to go to at a specific time. It took me a second to get back on board. Thankfully, I was able to pick myself up and see how I was doing. It wasn’t good enough to wake up at 3 p.m. and miss the day.”

Daniel lives with his parents, and younger brother, a freshman at Muscatine High School. “It’s been difficult to separate my roles — when I’m home, I can usually play or relax; but now I’m studying from my room all the time. When is the time to play?” Daniel is currently unemployed. “I am a waiter at a local restaurant but I haven’t worked for many weeks. I haven’t filed for unemployment because I think there are others who need it more. I can rely on my family to help me through.”