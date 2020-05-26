NAOMI DEWINTER: Salazar —'I survived with trial and error.'

The following represents an interview with Muscatine Community College student leader, Daniel Salazar, after MCC switched all of it classes and services to online after March 13.
Daniel Salazar is a second-year student at Muscatine Community College. He is the president of Student Senate, and member of LULAC Council. “This has definitely not been easy. For me, I like to be there (on campus) and work with people. For the first week, I had lost my motivation. It was difficult to have no classes to go to at a specific time. It took me a second to get back on board. Thankfully, I was able to pick myself up and see how I was doing. It wasn’t good enough to wake up at 3 p.m. and miss the day.”
Daniel lives with his parents, and younger brother, a freshman at Muscatine High School. “It’s been difficult to separate my roles — when I’m home, I can usually play or relax; but now I’m studying from my room all the time. When is the time to play?” Daniel is currently unemployed. “I am a waiter at a local restaurant but I haven’t worked for many weeks. I haven’t filed for unemployment because I think there are others who need it more. I can rely on my family to help me through.”
Regarding the switch to online classes, Daniel tells me: “I survived with trial and error. I break things up in smaller chunks now. On Mondays, I focus on my Monday classes. Same for the rest of the week. I also started using audio-books. I used to make fun of people who listened to, not read their books. Now I enjoy listening to podcasts and audiobooks. I can fidget and still pay attention to the content! All of my instructors have employed different methods: One instructor posts videos of lectures that I listen to; one has us read ahead and provides an outline in separate modules by author. When the class gets together, it’s to discuss what we learned and read on our own about that author. For my computers class, it’s more about putting my own time in to do the work. Class is offered by Zoom, if students want to have more formal time with the instructor. Finally, another instructor sends out weekly announcements of what’s coming up for the week to help us try to stay organized.”
We discuss that there are instructors who go more in-depth with class discussions and some who are more straightforward. Just like there are differences between instructors when you take in-person classes, there are differences after going online with content, and style of teaching. Their personalities show up in the way they’ve set up their online classes, too.
Daniel has also continued to serve his community. His mother works in public health as a school resource navigator and she is his inspiration for his own spirit of service. Nick Salazar, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) state-wide director, gave him a list of people to call to see if they needed to be connected to services. They were Latinos from all over Iowa. Nick also asked him to show others how to set up a video for Zoom. “I had access to the technology but I had never used Zoom myself. I thought I better update myself, so that I can help other people.”
Daniel tells me, “I’m saddened that all of the clubs had to stop doing things. We are going to have to work together to change how we do things. We can’t do this on our own. I see Student Senate leadership as more of a support system for the other clubs, not doing our own events but maybe acting as a point-person for others. The LULAC Collegiate Council worked with Jennifer Zamora, the Latino outreach coordinator at the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, offering a drive-by ceremony for the MHS “Salir Adelante” students who are graduating. With Daniel’s spirit of service, and hope that we can become a better institution, there is no doubt in my mind we can achieve this together.
Dr. Naomi DeWinter is president of Muscatine Community College, “The Community’s College”. MJC/MCC was established in 1929 and has proudly served the community for over 90 years. Contact ndewinter@eicc.edu.
