One man's trash is another man's treasure

There it was. Sitting in a booth of an antique mall on the outskirts of Davenport. While I am no more interested in amateur radio than the next guy, the vintage Heathkit shortwave radio complete with its $10 price tag was calling to me.

My friend, who was scouring the mall with me looking for the correct items to test whether money could be made by reselling on EBay, is the ultimate amateur radio enthusiast. He is also the one who taught me the importance of knowing what you are looking at as far as being able to make a profitable purchase or sale. The radio got his seal of approval with his gruff, “that radio is worth three times that.” Sold.

For weeks I had been studying the art of selling on EBay. I had always thought that EBay sales was something that was reserved for actual businesses and people with lots of money to throw at the sales in order for it to even begin to be profitable. That changed one weekend when I was in Iowa City and found, for $3 I might add, a pamphlet from an EBay power seller on making money online. In hindsight, it was the best $3 I ever spent.