Positively Speaking: A little town birthing big dreams

I’ll never forget the day when my grandsons were born. While in many ways, it was a blur of a mixture of intoxicating joy and anxiety, there are several images that are forever ingrained in my memories. Birthing is a nine month process, no doubt, but I got to see the final inning. Both boys brought on minor complications for their mother, so it was the team of doctors and nurses that made this miracle possible in the 9th inning.

There were a couple of doctors and several nurses on hand to birth a single child. All the focus of several adults was to make sure the babies were born and entered the world safely while keeping mother healthy. For some kids, that may be the most positive attention they will receive from a group of adults. Birthing is always a miracle.

This morning when I woke in my happy place, Sierra Madre, California, my grandsons, Caleb and Noah, were sleeping in the bedroom next to me. The joy I felt was indescribable. There is nothing that lifts the human spirit like being in the presence of people you love and who love you in return.

As I reflected on this gift of being under the same roof as Caleb and Noah, I was brought back to the days they were born and was overwhelmed with pure gratitude for what it took to bring them here on earth. As I said, birthing is always a miracle.