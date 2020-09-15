POSITIVELY SPEAKING: A new season of opportunity and happiness

I know he is right. I feel the imprint of our lives together permanently imprinted onto this home and 40 acres. I hope the new owners will be open to feeling the joy left behind.

A new beginning!

We moved on Tuesday and Wednesday. As you read this, the transition from old to new will be in motion or already in place. Decisions will be made about where furniture will fit and how our new routine will flow in this unfamiliar space.

The late-great Zig Ziglar famously said, “The greatest successes in life often happen when we change locations.” I agree. Old habits are broken, and we look at life through fresh eyes. A new perspective reveals new experiences and opportunities. Arlene and I are enthused about our new life prospects.

We’ve loved our lives here and we’ll leave with a touch of sadness but enter this new season of our lives with optimism.

As the old hymn proclaims, “it is well with my soul.”

What is the moral to this story?