Positively Speaking: Always look for the good within the darkest times

I also think many churches have become incredibly creative at providing their services online. The constitutional argument rages on as to whether a governmental body can ignore our constitutional rights, but I think it was the right thing in the heat of this pandemic to restrict assembly everywhere possible. While some churches, like my local church, have provided prerecorded and shortened services that cater to those who when watching online have a shortened attention span, others, like Pasadena (CA) First Church of the Nazarene continues to provide a full, live service. The point is there is a multitude and variety of church services available online. I tune into both each Sunday, and if you oversleep, you can access it online at any time.

What’s positive about this? I believe again, learning to deliver needed and wanted services in unique new ways to reduce risk and save lives is a positive.

Our racial divides

We are now having positive conversations in a frank and truthful way that seemed unlikely, if not impossible, before. I think if we are talking, listening, and engaged in a fruitful dialogue, positive changes emerge. The televised death of George Floyd has awakened the senses of even the most hard-nosed racial divide deniers. I’m hopeful and optimistic that this is a positive turning point for our nation, and it is … if we make it so.