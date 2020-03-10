Positively Speaking: Am I supposed to buy toilet paper?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

What’s going on? I’d call this something between an over reaction to mass hysteria. As for me, I found it to be funny. Don’t get me wrong, there is nothing funny about a communicable illness that is spreading around the world. We all must be vigilant and take the advice from health care professionals. Wash your hands often. Don’t touch your body above your shoulders. Use hand sanitizer and carry a few sanitizing wipes wherever you go. On our flight home we used wipes to sanitize our seats and trays on our airplane seats. It also never hurts to have a supply of essentials on hand at home, but to rush out and buy a years supply of canned goods and to lock yourselves behind the doors of your homes at this point, may be giving into mass hysteria.

Be vigilant. Listen to government officials but avoid unsubstantiated rumors on the internet or you may end up spending two grand for a few rolls of toilet paper. When you see that Abraham Lincoln is assuring you that if it’s found on the internet it must be true … think about it first!

Relax. Be prudent about the sources of information you use to make your decisions. Then act wisely.

Thank you!