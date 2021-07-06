POSITIVELY SPEAKING: Computer problems

Dying in public has its hazards …
One combination off them being I missed a publishing deadline for the first time in my life. I’m sorry. I’m on some heavy painkillers and anti-anxiety meds and my mind isn’t quite as accurate as I’d like. I’m too late for a few of my publications but I’ll give it my best shot.
I’m still here. I’m still writing. I’m still ringing the bell for positivity and optimism. For some, that’s still good news. Unfortunately, for others, they’d rather my voice be silenced. My computer was hacked over the weekend and at the same time, my Facebook pages were all locked. Hopefully by the end of the day, all will be back up and running but as of now I’m only partially up.
Thank you for your understanding. As long as I am up and breathing, I will be back next week!
May God bless you all.
I pray the words to this old country and western song over all those whom I love and love me in return.
"Will the circle be unbroken
By and by Lord, by and by
There's a better home awaiting
In the sky Lord, in the sky."