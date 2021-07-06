POSITIVELY SPEAKING: Computer problems

Dying in public has its hazards …

One combination off them being I missed a publishing deadline for the first time in my life. I’m sorry. I’m on some heavy painkillers and anti-anxiety meds and my mind isn’t quite as accurate as I’d like. I’m too late for a few of my publications but I’ll give it my best shot.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I’m still here. I’m still writing. I’m still ringing the bell for positivity and optimism. For some, that’s still good news. Unfortunately, for others, they’d rather my voice be silenced. My computer was hacked over the weekend and at the same time, my Facebook pages were all locked. Hopefully by the end of the day, all will be back up and running but as of now I’m only partially up.

Thank you for your understanding. As long as I am up and breathing, I will be back next week!

May God bless you all.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0