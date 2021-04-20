POSITIVELY SPEAKING: Confessions of a 'Barbecue Master Pitster' wannabe ...

I’m now in training. Like Rocky Balboa, preparing for Apollo Creed, I’m awake before the sun rises. I grab my phone and begin learning new ways and things to barbecue or smoke. I’m obsessed. I have a beautiful grill and smoker, but as I told you last week, I ordered a new outdoor pizza oven and a special rotisserie grill. I’ve assembled a variety of wood chunks for smoking ... cherry, apple, pecan, hickory, mesquite, just to name a few. My stomach cancer battle will prohibit me from eating most of what I cook, and that’s OK. Through it all, I realize it’s the process I love. I’ll get little nibbles here and there. Some of the softer foods I can handle, but if I never ate a bite, I’d still love to cook for others.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The pantry is quickly filling with a plethora of spices and sauces. My back patio is beginning to look more like an official “Pit.” I stand in front of my three grills and I’m an astronaut and my grills are my control panels. I stand outside in anticipation and feel like a “Master of the Barbecue Universe.” I’m committed. I’m ready.

Forgive me ... but here’s one more. “You know that mouth-watering sensation you get when you're grilling a steak on the BBQ? I wonder ... do vegans get that when they mow the lawn?”