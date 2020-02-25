Positively Speaking: Find the beauty in others

Rather than focusing on a couple of bad actors, I choose to believe and expect the best of others. I like and trust everyone I meet unless they give me a reason to feel otherwise. And even if for some reason I meet someone who does, I certainly don’t wish them any harm. You may not be a friend but that does not mean you should be my enemy. Why should it have to be an either/or proposition? As my mother use to say, live and let live. I don’t need nor want enemies in my life and I think most people with enemies helped create them.

Rather than making enemies, let’s make a positive impact on others, friends or not. Make a lasting impression on others by being helpful and caring. Everyone you meet is going through something. Your kindness may lighten their load. Scripture (Philippians 2:4) teaches us that we should not only look out for our own interests but also take an interest in others. There is the old saying that says “No one cares how much you know, until they know how much you care.”

Being kind to others is easy. It takes no special talents or gifts. To make a difference in the lives of others, you don’t have to be beautiful or handsome. You didn’t have to attend an Ivy League University or graduate from high school. You don’t need talent or any special ability at all. To make a difference, all you must do is care.