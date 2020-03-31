POSITIVELY SPEAKING: Finding joy while in quarantine

And for some of you who have a loved one who is sick, or you are not well, I’m praying for you now and I encourage others to do the same. Want me to pray for you or a friend or loved one by name? Send me an email or snail mail and I will do so. I won’t post it here, but my phone number is on my web page. It’s easy to find. If you want me to pray with you, give me a call. And for those of you who don’t believe in the power of prayer, please accept my positive thoughts for you as I pray for you.

To pray is a decision I make personally. You don’t have to do the same. I had a young student who said, “I don’t believe in God or prayer ... so will you pray for me?” I prayed for her until her crisis passed. (Let the contradiction of her question sink in ...)

This too shall pass.

I don’t know what’s in store for us over the next few weeks and months. I’m not a health care worker or government official. All I’m certain of is that this isn’t the end of the world. This too, shall pass. The world will survive. I also understand that the death toll is high and growing. Just remember, if you shelter in place, the odds of you getting sick are minuscule. And if you are sick and remain in place, you won’t pass it to others. I think this will fit into the category of “Do good. Be good.”