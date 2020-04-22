POSITIVELY SPEAKING: Finding your joy wherever you are

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As many of you know, I am in the midst of a health challenge. During the last few days, I have spent most of my time indoors and in bed. It’s not like me, but we all have our moments of weakness. That’s OK as long as we do not choose to remain there. It is our job and our job alone to decide to get up and get moving.

Saturday, I got a little help from Arlene, as she insisted, I get up and come outside for a walk in the sunlight. I resisted but after almost 45 years, I have learned to resist is futile. So, I got up, got dressed and we headed out.

I immediately felt better. As we walked and talked, I spied a colorful kite flying out from the neighborhood adjoining our property. I was mesmerized by the simple beauty of the red, yellow and blue kite framed by a clear blue sky.

I imagined a young child at the end of the string. Wide eyes and a big smile playing across his/her face. I reminisced about the joy of flying a kite as a child. I looked forward to our Cub Scout Pack annual kite flying festival. All kites were built from scratch and they came in all different shapes sizes and colors. I hadn’t thought about my kite flying days for years, but the joy filled memories flooded my heart ... and I wondered ... is it possible that the child at the end of the string was receiving as much joy from the flight of this kite as I was?