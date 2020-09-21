Positively Speaking: Home is within your heart

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I awoke this morning in a different place. Everything is new. I rose around 3:00 a.m. and walked straight into a wall. I thought for a moment that I broke my nose. I did not. Everything is unfamiliar, yet this is our new home.

For those regular readers of this column, you know we sold our home of 26 years and moved to a downsized place. We love our new digs, yet old habits are hard to break. I’ll have to learn a new route to the restroom in the dark.

My biggest concern with this move was that Arlene would be happy and love our new place ... and she does. Watching her unpack and arrange things has been a joy … but also a relief. Our first night here, she awoke in the middle of the night, sat straight up, looked around at the darkened room and said, “I’m going home now.”

I embraced her, coaxed her back onto her pillow and said, “We are home.”

She sprung back up, looked around the dark room and responded, “I don’t think so. I’m going home.”

It scared me. I tossed and turned the rest of the night, worried we made a mistake. A few hours later, she was enthusiastically brushing her teeth and mumbling through the toothpaste that she loves our new place.