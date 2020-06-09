Positively Speaking: I’m optimistic that common sense will prevail

Yes, black lives matter. I have no problem saying it. I believe it. It doesn’t mean that all lives don’t matter, it just means that the average black person in America is at greater risk. Unfortunately, the idea that black lives matter has been hijacked to become a political hashtag and the common-sense majority see it. Most are just afraid to say it because if you disagree with any part of the narrative, you risk being verbally assaulted.

Looting, burning, and destroying property is not a form of legitimate protest. Those politicians and political leaders defending these actions are only perpetuating the problem to gain favor with those committing violence.

We all know the name George Floyd and should ... but does the name Miosotis Familia ring a bell? Probably not. She’s not given much attention at all and there is a reason.

ABC reported, “An on-duty New York City police officer was killed early Wednesday after a gunman walked up to a police vehicle and fired one round through a window, authorities said. Officer Miosotis Familia, a 12-year veteran assigned to the New York City Police Department's 46th Precinct's anti-crime unit, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx, where she was pronounced dead at 3:37 a.m. ET. She was 48 years old, according to police sources.”