Positively Speaking: Is hope the anchor of our soul?

While writing this, my wife Arlene asked me what the difference was between hope and optimism. I believe hope is wishing for a better outcome and optimism is believing a better outcome will happen. I believe hope is the beginning that inspires optimism, which creates the plan to make our hopes our reality.

Hope, Optimism, Plan and Execute = H.O.P.E.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hope for a better outcome, creates optimism that tells you that one is available, followed by the plan to achieve what you hope for, finally followed by executing the plan to make it so. As I said, it all begins with hope.

I hope to beat cancer and extend my life to spend more time with my family. My hope has driven me to seek out a world-leading expert at a world-renown cancer canter to have access to cutting edge information and treatment. My hope and optimism created the beginning of the plan that brought me to Dr. Kasi and the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Iowa Hospitals. There, Dr. Kasi created the plan to extend my life and together we are now executing our plan.