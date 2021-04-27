POSITIVELY SPEAKING: It’s not where you are that’s important ...

But what else? My mind swirled all night with a combination of things I’ve seen and done and want to do again, and things I’ve never seen nor done. My list may be passive -- no jumping out of airplanes or alligator wrestling -- yet things I want to experience.

In the things I want to do again group, I want to visit San Antonio, Texas. San Antonio is probably my favorite place on the globe. History, music, food -- I find it all alluring. I’ve been there dozens of times but want to go again. I want to dine on fajitas, with a margarita and listen to live mariachi music played table-side with friends and family at Market Square. After dinner, we’ll stroll by the Alamo and I’ll ramble on about my lifelong fascination with Texas history. I love Texas. I love the Texas attitude. And we’ll end the night listening to George Straight singing “I’ll be Somewhere Down in Texas if you’re looking for me” on a jukebox at the original Lone Star Cafe.

I remember the first moment we parked our motor home, I am guessing 1987 or so, taking the hands of my little family, walking up the long walkway and seeing Mount Rushmore for the first time. It was an unexpected breath-taking experience. I think I need to see it again. Not because I’m dying -- I’m not -- but just because I want to see it again.