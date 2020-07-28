Positively Speaking: Learning to say goodbye

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arlene and I built our dream home twenty-six years ago. We put every bit of emotion and money into our dream. We even gave it a name, FoxMoore Farm. We finished raising our kids and enjoyed twenty-five Thanksgiving’s and Christmas’s in this home that is way too big and sits on forty acres. Our youthful enthusiasm took over. Back in my entrepreneur/CEO days, I definitely lived by the saying, “Go big or go home!” Yeah ... we over did it.

It’s been for sale for over five years and we were surprised to get an offer yesterday. Our home has been sold and we have fifty-five days to figure out what to do. Selling a home this large wasn’t easy, and quite frankly, the investment was a financial disaster, but we enjoyed every minute of the time we lived here.

It’s an odd and unsettling feeling. This is the longest I’ve ever lived in one place. Our kids are now adults. They are grown and gone. I’m fighting a life-threatening illness. The vastness of the acreage has become a burden, so this is the best news we could have received ... yet there is also a sadness hovering over us. The home we dreamt of, designed, and built will be home to someone new. I realize that a building is only a home when filled with the love and joy of a family. Our family has moved on, so it’s time we do the same.