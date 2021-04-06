POSITIVELY SPEAKING: Little boy, scared ...

There is a song I played for my kids; it’s titled “Give it all you’ve got!” It began with the lyrics ... “Heroes come in all shapes and sizes, different colors too. Yes, it’s true, yes, you know it’s true. But a fact of all different heroes, they give it their best shot. Every time win or not, they give it all they’ve got.” I think it encouraged them, as it still does me. I sing this song in my head in my weakest moments.

The examples, stories or fables of others inspire us. They give us courage and often the ability to fight when we’d rather run. They strengthen us to stand back up when we get knocked down. And I wonder ... why is there a move to remove and tear down our traditional heroes at a time they are needed most? (A subject for another time) Scan the records of history and show me anything positive that has ever begun by banning books, erasing history, or trying to change culture by force.

Let me leave you with this little speech from a fun movie and is delivered by Robert Duvall in "Secondhand Lions":