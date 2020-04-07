POSITIVELY SPEAKING: Medical professionals, thank you from a grateful nation

An army in scrubs …

Their uniforms are referred to as scrubs and the risks they are taking to protect us are as deadly as bullets and bombs. Today, this battle is being fought and will ultimately be won by medical tech’s, nurses, doctors and all those in the health care system that support them.

I’m fortunate to have as my family doctor, a man who is also head of internal medicine at my local hospital. He hasn’t had a day off in a long time. I’m currently having a health issue unrelated to COVID-19 and he answers my emails and returns phone calls late at night, after he’s spent 12 or more hours at the hospital. My doctor, like many others, is a leader and a hero in this war.

A good friend of mine is CEO of our local medical center. He’s working around the clock in a community that is suddenly exploding with new cases. I sent him a text a few days ago to express my gratitude and encourage him. He’s a great CEO and is providing the leadership we need in this battle, as are many others.