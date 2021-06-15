POSITIVELY SPEAKING: Not my favorite column

“Vulnerability is not winning or losing. It’s having the courage to show up when you can’t control the outcome.” — Brené Brown

Most of you know, I’ve been fighting Stage 4 stomach cancer for years. There is no cure. I’ve been working with a brilliant young oncologist who is a world leader, Dr. Pashtoon Kasi, at the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Iowa Hospitals. My treatment has been cutting edge and has extended my life by at least nine months.

Unfortunately, every treatment works until it doesn’t, and my chemo that was eating my cancer began eating healthy tissue and organs and we had to stop. We tried another but it also failed. At the same time, I was being fed through a feeding tube and my body began rejecting the food. I have been removed from all treatment and placed on hospice care.

What does it mean? It means to some that I am off treatment and being kept comfortable until I die. But I am not a go quietly in the night guy, I refuse to give up or give in. If I am breathing, I am fighting. If a new option or treatment becomes available, I’ll be the first in line. Fighting also means doing everything that I love — spontaneous parties into the night, being with the people I love, endless trays of food, laughing, and being present in every single waking moment.