POSITIVELY SPEAKING: Quarantine is what we make of it

What is totally useless, and damaging is negative partisanship. I’ve heard more than one political pundit wishing a recession or worse, only to damage the presidents chances for re-election. Think about the negative impact of a recession or depression. Really? There are people who hate the president enough to wish damage to the world economy, unemployment, loss of homes and even suicide? Regardless of your political leanings, there is something deeply wrong in that type of hatred that some would wish this kind of damage and destruction.

I’m still old-school. I pray for and support the president and governmental leaders whether I voted for them or not. To pray for the success of our president, whether he’s your choice or not, is to pray for the success of the nation. To pray that he fails, is to pray for our failure.

How about praying for the health, happiness and prosperity of all regardless of political leanings?

As for quarantine ... how’s it going? I’m an extrovert, so I am deeply missing my friends and basic social connections. I can whine about it, but what will that accomplish? Giving into it and complaining solves nothing and can potentially move me from missing other people into depression. Don’t give in!

Count your quarantine blessings!