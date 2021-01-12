POSITIVELY SPEAKING: Reach across the aisle in the spirit of Lincoln

I don’t think I’ll find many that will disagree that our nation is in turmoil. From an election that a large minority of our friends and neighbors feel was stolen, to an assault on our nation’s Capital, the concern about what will come next is eerie.

There has never been a more important moment than now for both sides, red and blue, liberal and conservative, to consider the attitude and wisdom of Abraham Lincoln ...

“With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation's wounds ...”

We are on a dangerous path, only a few steps away from a point of no return. Let’s not take those last few steps.

Can it begin now, with us?

We need a peaceful transfer of power without any hitches and we need a new administration that enters office in the spirit of Abraham Lincoln.

“With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation's wounds...”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}