POSITIVELY SPEAKING: Reach across the aisle in the spirit of Lincoln

I don’t think I’ll find many that will disagree that our nation is in turmoil. From an election that a large minority of our friends and neighbors feel was stolen, to an assault on our nation’s Capital, the concern about what will come next is eerie.
There has never been a more important moment than now for both sides, red and blue, liberal and conservative, to consider the attitude and wisdom of Abraham Lincoln ...
“With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation's wounds ...”
We are on a dangerous path, only a few steps away from a point of no return. Let’s not take those last few steps.
Can it begin now, with us?
We need a peaceful transfer of power without any hitches and we need a new administration that enters office in the spirit of Abraham Lincoln.
“With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation's wounds...”
I implore us all, red or blue, liberal or conservative, to abandon the violent and angry rhetoric and come together as friends and neighbors. We may see the world differently ... but we are still friends and neighbors.
Life isn’t a zero-sum game. For one side to win the other doesn’t have to lose. I’ll admit that I didn’t vote for President-Elect Joe Biden, but now he’s first on my daily prayer list.
Even if you were a candidate, your success in life didn’t depend on this election. Your personal happiness wasn’t destroyed or created by who won or lost. Your happiness is a choice. If you are angry and miserable, it is because you chose to be so.
So, what’s my point? The election is over. On January 20, 2021, a new administration will take office. Let us stop being Biden or Trump supporters and be supporters of our country and each other. For those of you who pray, I’m asking you to join me in praying for peace and unity.
First, let’s pray for the health of our new President and administration, let’s pray for wisdom to move our country successfully forward and for compassion for, and from, our new leadership.
Let’s also pray for President Trump and his supporters. Pray that he will come to terms with his loss and move forward the rest of his life using his influence for the good of all. I pray he takes a lesson from the example set by former President Jimmy Carter.
Will you join me in prayer and positive words and actions?
May God continue to bless the United States of America.
Gary W. Moore is a freelance columnist, speaker, and author of three books including the award-winning, critically acclaimed, “Playing with the Enemy.” Follow Gary on Twitter @GaryWMoore721 and at www.garywmoore.com