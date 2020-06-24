Positively Speaking: Take time to notice wonderment of creation

No different than Beethoven or Bach ... or Monet or Van Gogh ... each year, Arlene gets on her knees, lovingly plants, weeds, and tills, while composing a symphony of colors. The soil is her pallet and she paints a work of art in our back yard that changes and evolves with each day. She’s been doing it for years. She’s honed and improved her craft and created a magnificent living work of art for us to enjoy, and in doing so, she’s living in the moment. It’s been there for years. My eyes saw it, but my mind and heart never engaged. That’s a loss ... a tragedy of missed opportunity to see beauty and experience joy. But not now. I spend time every day taking in the beauty.

I have two focuses to my life’s work. I write to uplift and encourage optimism in my readers and to help others enjoy and live life in the moment. As a business leader I always said things like “keep your eyes on the future,” but time has taught me that if you keep only looking ahead, you miss your life in the moment. It’s not just a loss for you but also your friends and family. They want you with them in the here and now. In the future, you can look forward to life’s rewards, but you never arrive in the future. It’s a moving target that is always ahead. So, open your eyes and heart to the right now and enjoy your life in this moment.

How do you begin?