POSITIVELY SPEAKING: The importance of family traditions

And of course, the barbecue jokes or “dad jokes” begin. “Why should you never BBQ on your roof? The steaks are too high.”

For those of you who enjoy cooking, I barbecue ribs in three basic steps. First, I remove the membrane from the bone side of the ribs and apply a rub of salt, pepper, smoked paprika and brown sugar. I then slowly smoke them with apple wood for three hours. Next, I wrap the ribs in aluminum foil and apply a little apple cider vinegar, butter and honey and place back on the grill for two hours. Then the final step is to unwrap them, put on a thick coating of sauce and put them back on the grill. Check them every fifteen minutes or so, making sure they do not overcook and dry out.

The weekend was everything I hoped for. My students took the process as serious as I hoped they would, and next year, it will be their responsibility. The ribs were a bit rushed because the teaching process set us back a bit and as such, they were not as tender as usual. Next year will be better. I’ll just sit back, watch, try to keep my mouth shut and enjoy a responsibility-free holiday for the first time since I was thirteen.

Ribs of course are not what’s most important for this holiday. Another tradition is sharing the importance of why we celebrate Memorial Day. So many have given so much and it’s important not to forget their ultimate sacrifice.