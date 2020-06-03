POSITIVELY SPEAKING: The optimism of the human spirit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The events unfolding as I pen this column are an insult to the human spirit. The unnecessary and terrible death of a fellow human being at the hand of someone we should trust is beyond the limits of the word tragic. I’ll resist dedicating the limited space available weekly by repeating what many other columnists are writing in the despair we all feel the over the death of George Floyd. My sympathies are with his family.

Buried in the tragedy is our nations return to human space travel. The weekend accomplishment of a wildly successful joint venture between Spacex and NASA was something in which we should all take pride.

For the first time since 2011, American astronauts were delivered safely and successfully to the International Space Station by this collaboration between the private sector and the federal government. The United States of America has once again taken the lead and made us all proud.