Positively Speaking: The positive power of influencing others

What experience and information do you have that can benefit others if shared?

I don’t care who you are, what your education level is or what you do or have done for a living, you have something inside your head and heart that would benefit others to know.

A few years ago, our community was desperate for substitute teachers. I have a degree in education, so I began. I continued doing so two days a week until I was diagnosed with stomach cancer.

I also started a drum line and color guard in association with Youth for Christ and found weekly opportunities to set an example and share life experiences with 8th grade through high school age students. Many of those students came from broken homes and did not have a father figure in their lives. I found it to be an incredibly rewarding experience for me as well as them.

What experience do you have to share? Are you a musician, athlete, business professional or tradesperson? If so, you have experience to share. Do you know how to cook or work in a kitchen? Do you know how to repair cars? Are you a computer coder or hardware tech? We all know something that will benefit others.