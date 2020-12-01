Positively Speaking: What's important to you?

And I’ve slowed down. Not because of age or health, but because I see life differently. Energy is in shorter supply today and it forces me to think of the most useful way to spend it. And when I’m in a hurry, so much of life passes as a blur. I don’t want to miss the important things as they pass. And besides, speeding is getting to the end as fast as you can. The end is not someplace I’m in a hurry to be.

When we are young, we believe we are immortal. The things we have ... time, money, loved ones, a good job, good health ... we assume we’ll have forever. Yet in a blink of an eye, one or all of what we have can be gone. As time passes, we learn how fragile life is. It changes our perspective and fine tunes our focus. Time and experience teach us that the possessions in life that we eagerly collect on our search for meaning, are meaningless.

Legacy.

What will we leave behind? For Arlene and me, it’s great children and grandchildren with their priorities in order. Are they all there yet? Of course not. They have not lived enough life yet, but I’m confident the building blocks are there to help them.