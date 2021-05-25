POSITIVELY SPEAKING: When it’s okay, not to be okay.

I realized at that moment that being optimistic does not mean everything is perfect. It’s not. It does mean I’ve decided to focus on the good outcomes rather than bad and to allow my mind and body to conspire together to help create a better reality. I believe optimism and a positive mindset are essential components to my healing process, but so is accuracy in describing my symptoms, positive or not.

Admitting I didn’t feel well wasn’t a failure to be positive. In fact, not accurately deciding the current condition of my health could create an extremely negative outcome.

I’m learning that the smart thing to do is adjust myself to the reality and truth of my health instead of trying to make the truth of my condition something that it’s not. As minor as it is and as simple as it sounds, I was unable to admit I wasn’t OK. It also doesn’t mean I’m giving into a negative diagnosis. I’m still fighting with the attitude and belief I’m going to beat this cancer and I am. It just means my doctors need accurate information so they can help me win this battle.

This column began while I was lying in a hospital bed but is ending with me at home and back to my normal routine. I’m feeling much better and looking positively forward to my day.