POSITIVELY SPEAKING: When optimism isn't easy

“Optimism, optimism, optimism. It’s great that you are so optimistic, but I’m just not that way. I’m a realist and I see things as they are and the facts of the situation determine if I am optimistic or not,” the email began. I’d love to be more like you but being optimistic may make you feel better in the moment, but in reality, optimism changes nothing.”

I fully realize there are more people in the world who feel this way. It’s easier to let circumstances control your attitude than to thoughtfully work your attitude to positively impact your circumstances.

The email continues. “It’s easy for you to be optimistic. Your job is to sit at a desk and type a bunch of happy words into a computer and get paid for it. I’d be optimistic too of that’s all I had to do!”

I don’t think I’ve ever met the author of this email. It was sent anonymously and that’s OK. I am never offended by a response like this. I view this as a positive opportunity to help this reader and others live a more optimistic life.

It’s easy to be optimistic when everything is going your way. Things are good at work, the economy is good, your love life is positive and there is an expectation that your positive life will not change.