The large room was filling up with eager, slow moving worshipers. Walkers and wheelchairs were in abundance but others needed no assistance at all. There were about 50 in attendance, mostly widows, and their wrinkled hands and faces were a sure sign they had lived a very long life. No doubt each person had stories that would fill several volumes of good reading. Greetings and smiles were shared, oftentimes with a soft touch to the shoulder or hand.
The large room was used for multiple purposes during the week but it was Sunday morning and it served as a sanctuary for worship. Song sheets were distributed but mostly ignored because the people had sung these hymns since childhood. When the pianist started playing the familiar music, lips began to move and a few tapped their toes to the rhythm.
For over 20 years Jo Anne and I have made regular visits to a Des Moines retirement complex to visit my aunt. Living independently at age 99 she is in exceptionally good health but our trips are more frequent as she becomes increasingly dependent on us. Recently we were there on a Sunday, attending the worship service with her as we have done many times. Worshipers included those who live independently, in assisted living, as well as residents who reside in the memory care unit.
Many took extreme pride in how they dressed because, after all, they were going to church. Some of the ladies looked like they had just stepped out of the beauty parlor with every gray or dyed hair in place. A smiling man showed up in a sharp suit with a spiffy tie and freshly polished shoes. Some residents wore their everyday clothes and a few had lap robes or sweaters to shield them from the air conditioning draft.
Walkers were lined up against a wall that reminded me of a parking lot. Some residents were confined to wheelchairs and the friendly staff helped these folk weave around the regular chairs to find a spot large enough to accommodate the wheelchairs. Some residents from the memory care unit dozed off and probably didn’t get too much out of the sermon but they sure perked up when a familiar hymn was played.
When the young staff got everyone settled they retreated to the back of the room to access their smartphones, scrolling through emails, sending texts and shopping Amazon. They were available if anyone needed assistance but no one showed any interest in the words spoken from the pulpit.
There is something very inspirational about seeing an elderly person motivated to catch every single word spoken from the pulpit and singing familiar hymns by heart. What a contrast between the young staff and the elderly. Too bad it takes many people most of a lifetime to realize how important faith is in living a happy, fulfilled life.
