Senators Introduce Resolution Designating January as ‘National Trafficking and Modern Slavery Prevention Month’

WASHINGTON – Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) joined Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) to introduce a bipartisan resolution designating January as “National Trafficking and Modern Slavery Prevention Month.”

“Human trafficking and exploitation continue to plague communities across our nation, including in Iowa. We must not turn a blind eye, but instead shine a light on this modern-day slavery to begin restoring dignity to those impacted. This resolution brings awareness and pushes forward the important work that must be done to put an end to these heinous crimes,” Grassley said.

“It’s unconscionable that in 2022 there are an estimated 40 million victims of human trafficking and slavery. We owe it to each and every one of these victims to rid the world of these abhorrent crimes. I’m glad to join my colleagues to introduce a resolution to raise awareness of this tragic issue and encourage everyone to become educated about this problem,” Feinstein said.

The resolution is also cosponsored by Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).

Grassley has long championed efforts to eliminate human trafficking and exploitation. His work to combat trafficking earned him the 2020 Outstanding Anti-Human Trafficking Service Award in Iowa.

Grassley authored the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, which became law in late 2018, to renew existing anti-trafficking programs and to establish new prevention, prosecution and collaboration initiatives to help bring the perpetrators to justice. He’s also raised concerns about human smugglers exploiting lax U.S. immigration policies.

